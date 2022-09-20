Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Veru 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Veru VERU has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 29.62% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 38.73%. Currently, Veru has a market capitalization of $955.35 million.

Buying $1000 In VERU: If an investor had bought $1000 of VERU stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $5,493.09 today based on a price of $11.92 for VERU at the time of writing.

Veru's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

