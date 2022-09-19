Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning First Solar Stock In The Last 10 Years

First Solar FSLR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.49% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.92%. Currently, First Solar has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion.

Buying $100 In FSLR: If an investor had bought $100 of FSLR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $652.54 today based on a price of $137.04 for FSLR at the time of writing.

First Solar's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

