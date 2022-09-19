Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Southwest Airlines Stock In The Last 10 Years

Southwest Airlines LUV has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.05%. Currently, Southwest Airlines has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion.

Buying $1000 In LUV: If an investor had bought $1000 of LUV stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,041.06 today based on a price of $35.92 for LUV at the time of writing.

Southwest Airlines's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.