AutoZone: Q4 Earnings Insights

AutoZone AZO reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AutoZone beat estimated earnings by 5.55%, reporting an EPS of $40.51 versus an estimate of $38.38.

Revenue was up $435.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $2.98 which was followed by a 2.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AutoZone's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 26.05 17.79 20.87 29.87 EPS Actual 29.03 22.30 25.69 35.72 Revenue Estimate 3.71B 3.17B 3.37B 4.56B Revenue Actual 3.87B 3.37B 3.67B 4.91B

