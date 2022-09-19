AutoZone: Q4 Earnings Insights

AutoZone AZO reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AutoZone beat estimated earnings by 5.55%, reporting an EPS of $40.51 versus an estimate of $38.38.
Revenue was up $435.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $2.98 which was followed by a 2.85% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AutoZone's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|26.05
|17.79
|20.87
|29.87
|EPS Actual
|29.03
|22.30
|25.69
|35.72
|Revenue Estimate
|3.71B
|3.17B
|3.37B
|4.56B
|Revenue Actual
|3.87B
|3.37B
|3.67B
|4.91B
To track all earnings releases for AutoZone visit their earnings calendar here.
