AutoZone's Earnings: A Preview

AutoZone AZO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-09-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that AutoZone will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $38.38.

AutoZone bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $2.98, which was followed by a 2.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AutoZone's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 26.05 17.79 20.87 29.87 EPS Actual 29.03 22.30 25.69 35.72 Price Change % 2.85% 3.4% -1.72% 2.48%

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 26.05 17.79 20.87 29.87 EPS Actual 29.03 22.30 25.69 35.72 Price Change % 2.85% 3.4% -1.72% 2.48%

Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone were trading at $2144.94 as of September 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 35.19%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for AutoZone visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.