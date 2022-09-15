ñol

Mytheresa Clocks 7.7% Sales Growth In Q4

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 15, 2022 10:02 AM | 1 min read
Mytheresa Clocks 7.7% Sales Growth In Q4
  • MYT Netherlands Parent BV MYTE or Mytheresa reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 7.7% to €174.8 million.
  • The gross merchandise value (GMV) for the quarter rose 18.2% Y/Y to €196.7 million.
  • Gross profit improved 22.4% to €77.4 million, and the gross margin for the quarter expanded 650 basis points Y/Y to 54.2%.
  • The company reported an adjusted operating income of €11.4 million, a 25.4% increase with an adjusted operating margin of 6.5%.
  • Mytheresa held €113.5 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.
  • Adjusted net income increased 55.1% to €11.8 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of €13.8 million increased 22.7% Y/Y, with the margin expanding 100 basis points to 7.9%.
  • Outlook: Mytheresa sees FY23 sales of €755 million - €800 million. The company expects FY23 GMV of €865 million - €910 million, representing a 16% - 22% growth.
  • Price Action: MYTE shares are trading higher by 4.70% at $13.60 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

