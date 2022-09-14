Li-Cycle Holdings LICY reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 06:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Li-Cycle Holdings missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.12.

Revenue was down $3.68 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 5.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Li-Cycle Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.07 -0.03 -2.41 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.13 -0.33 -2.88 Revenue Estimate 6.13M 7.07M 5.30M 1.95M Revenue Actual 8.65M 3.84M 4.39M 1.71M

To track all earnings releases for Li-Cycle Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.

