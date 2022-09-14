Li-Cycle Holdings LICY reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 06:15 AM.
Earnings
Li-Cycle Holdings missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.12.
Revenue was down $3.68 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 5.06% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Li-Cycle Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.10
|-0.07
|-0.03
|-2.41
|EPS Actual
|-0.12
|-0.13
|-0.33
|-2.88
|Revenue Estimate
|6.13M
|7.07M
|5.30M
|1.95M
|Revenue Actual
|8.65M
|3.84M
|4.39M
|1.71M
