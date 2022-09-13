Skyworks Solutions SWKS has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.02%. Currently, Skyworks Solutions has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion.

Buying $1000 In SWKS: If an investor had bought $1000 of SWKS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,425.86 today based on a price of $99.28 for SWKS at the time of writing.

Skyworks Solutions's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.