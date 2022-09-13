Cal-Maine Foods CALM has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.18%. Currently, Cal-Maine Foods has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion.

Buying $100 In CALM: If an investor had bought $100 of CALM stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $531.56 today based on a price of $57.94 for CALM at the time of writing.

Cal-Maine Foods's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

