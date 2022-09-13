Domino's Pizza DPZ has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 15.54% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.15%. Currently, Domino's Pizza has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion.

Buying $100 In DPZ: If an investor had bought $100 of DPZ stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,052.27 today based on a price of $353.02 for DPZ at the time of writing.

Domino's Pizza's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.