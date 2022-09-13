Core & Main CNM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Core & Main beat estimated earnings by 42.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.47.
Revenue was up $563.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 0.67% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Core & Main's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.35
|0.22
|0.30
|0.12
|EPS Actual
|0.50
|0.30
|0.39
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|1.40B
|1.13B
|1.29B
|1.24B
|Revenue Actual
|1.60B
|1.25B
|1.40B
|1.30B
