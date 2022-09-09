According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, Humacyte HUMA earned $36.87 million, a 285.9% increase from the preceding quarter. Humacyte also posted a total of $1.30 million in sales, a 458.37% increase since Q1. Humacyte collected $233 thousand in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $19.83 million loss.

What Is Return On Invested Capital?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q2, Humacyte posted an ROIC of -10.88%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROIC is a powerful metric for comparing the effectiveness of capital allocation for similar companies. A relatively high ROIC shows Humacyte is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of invested capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and, ultimately, earnings per share (EPS) growth.

For Humacyte, a negative ROIC ratio of -10.88% suggests that management may not be effectively allocating their capital. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns; poor capital allocation can be a leech on the performance of a company over time.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Humacyte reported Q2 earnings per share at $-0.19/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.22/share.

