ABM Indus ABM reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
ABM Indus beat estimated earnings by 4.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.9.
Revenue was up $418.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 11.72% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ABM Indus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.84
|0.78
|0.80
|0.81
|EPS Actual
|0.89
|0.94
|0.85
|0.90
|Revenue Estimate
|1.88B
|1.83B
|1.64B
|1.50B
|Revenue Actual
|1.90B
|1.94B
|1.70B
|1.54B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
ABM Indus management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $3.6 and $3.7 per share.
