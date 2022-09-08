ñol

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have $4,100 Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 8, 2022 11:00 AM | 1 min read
Dick's Sporting Goods DKS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 22.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.19%. Currently, Dick's Sporting Goods has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion.

Buying $1000 In DKS: If an investor had bought $1000 of DKS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,130.63 today based on a price of $111.79 for DKS at the time of writing.

Dick's Sporting Goods's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

