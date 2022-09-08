Hooker Furnishings HOFT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hooker Furnishings beat estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.44.
Revenue was down $9.61 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 5.72% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hooker Furnishings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.10
|0.3
|0.65
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|-0.33
|-0.1
|0.62
|Revenue Estimate
|145.35M
|131.55M
|130.03M
|159.10M
|Revenue Actual
|147.31M
|134.81M
|133.43M
|162.52M
