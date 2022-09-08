Hooker Furnishings HOFT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hooker Furnishings beat estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.44.

Revenue was down $9.61 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 5.72% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hooker Furnishings's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.10 0.3 0.65 EPS Actual 0.26 -0.33 -0.1 0.62 Revenue Estimate 145.35M 131.55M 130.03M 159.10M Revenue Actual 147.31M 134.81M 133.43M 162.52M

To track all earnings releases for Hooker Furnishings visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.