Imax IMAX has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.16%. Currently, Imax has a market capitalization of $866.67 million.

Buying $100 In IMAX: If an investor had bought $100 of IMAX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $380.54 today based on a price of $15.45 for IMAX at the time of writing.

Imax's Performance Over Last 15 Years

