Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings missed estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.26.

Revenue was down $52.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 12.45% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kingsoft Cloud Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.27 -0.33 -0.20 -0.13 EPS Actual -0.29 -0.36 -0.22 -0.16 Revenue Estimate 312.23M 408.19M 397.19M 335.16M Revenue Actual 342.91M 417.37M 374.62M 336.66M

To track all earnings releases for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.