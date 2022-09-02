Honeywell Intl HON has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.04% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.88%. Currently, Honeywell Intl has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion.

Buying $1000 In HON: If an investor had bought $1000 of HON stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $3,605.71 today based on a price of $187.80 for HON at the time of writing.

Honeywell Intl's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.