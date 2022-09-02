Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 12.59% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.17%. Currently, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion.

Buying $100 In REGN: If an investor had bought $100 of REGN stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $3,890.60 today based on a price of $587.48 for REGN at the time of writing.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.