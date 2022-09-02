Generac Hldgs GNRC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 15.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.72%. Currently, Generac Hldgs has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion.

Buying $100 In GNRC: If an investor had bought $100 of GNRC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,112.57 today based on a price of $230.82 for GNRC at the time of writing.

Generac Hldgs's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.