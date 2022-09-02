Tecnoglass TGLS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.48% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.58%. Currently, Tecnoglass has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion.

Buying $100 In TGLS: If an investor had bought $100 of TGLS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $288.29 today based on a price of $21.91 for TGLS at the time of writing.

Tecnoglass's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

