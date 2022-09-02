According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Hormel Foods HRL earned $218.83 million, a 16.38% increase from the preceding quarter. Hormel Foods's sales decreased to $3.03 billion, a 2.03% change since Q2. In Q2, Hormel Foods earned $261.68 million, and total sales reached $3.10 billion.

Why Is ROIC Significant?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q3, Hormel Foods posted an ROIC of 3.09%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROIC is a powerful metric for comparing the effectiveness of capital allocation for similar companies. A relatively high ROIC shows Hormel Foods is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of invested capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and, ultimately, earnings per share (EPS) growth.

For Hormel Foods, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 3.09% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Analyst Predictions

Hormel Foods reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.4/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.41/share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.