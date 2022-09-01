Five Below FIVE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.67% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.62%. Currently, Five Below has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion.

Buying $100 In FIVE: If an investor had bought $100 of FIVE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $277.21 today based on a price of $135.11 for FIVE at the time of writing.

Five Below's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.