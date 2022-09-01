Seagate Tech Hldgs STX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.08% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.95%. Currently, Seagate Tech Hldgs has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion.

Buying $1000 In STX: If an investor had bought $1000 of STX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,007.33 today based on a price of $65.74 for STX at the time of writing.

Seagate Tech Hldgs's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

