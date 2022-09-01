Albemarle ALB has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.84%. Currently, Albemarle has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion.

Buying $100 In ALB: If an investor had bought $100 of ALB stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $217.73 today based on a price of $253.82 for ALB at the time of writing.

Albemarle's Performance Over Last 5 Years

