Albemarle ALB has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.84%. Currently, Albemarle has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion.
Buying $100 In ALB: If an investor had bought $100 of ALB stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $217.73 today based on a price of $253.82 for ALB at the time of writing.
Albemarle's Performance Over Last 5 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.