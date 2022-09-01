Sunrun RUN has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 25.94% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 35.63%. Currently, Sunrun has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion.

Buying $1000 In RUN: If an investor had bought $1000 of RUN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,589.58 today based on a price of $31.76 for RUN at the time of writing.

Sunrun's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

