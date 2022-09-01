Toro TTC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Toro beat estimated earnings by 5.31%, reporting an EPS of $1.19 versus an estimate of $1.13.

Revenue was up $184.16 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.05% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Toro's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.23 0.62 0.53 0.75 EPS Actual 1.25 0.66 0.56 0.92 Revenue Estimate 1.27B 967.83M 955.53M 937.10M Revenue Actual 1.25B 932.65M 960.65M 976.84M

To track all earnings releases for Toro visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.