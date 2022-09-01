Toro TTC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Earnings
Toro beat estimated earnings by 5.31%, reporting an EPS of $1.19 versus an estimate of $1.13.
Revenue was up $184.16 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.05% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Toro's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.23
|0.62
|0.53
|0.75
|EPS Actual
|1.25
|0.66
|0.56
|0.92
|Revenue Estimate
|1.27B
|967.83M
|955.53M
|937.10M
|Revenue Actual
|1.25B
|932.65M
|960.65M
|976.84M
