Campbell Soup CPB reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 07:15 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Campbell Soup reported in-line EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.56.
Revenue was up $114.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.66% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Campbell Soup's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.61
|0.69
|0.81
|0.47
|EPS Actual
|0.70
|0.69
|0.89
|0.55
|Revenue Estimate
|2.05B
|2.24B
|2.28B
|1.81B
|Revenue Actual
|2.13B
|2.21B
|2.24B
|1.87B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Campbell Soup management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $2.85 and $2.95 per share.
