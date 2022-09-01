Campbell Soup CPB reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 07:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Campbell Soup reported in-line EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.56.

Revenue was up $114.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.66% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Campbell Soup's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.61 0.69 0.81 0.47 EPS Actual 0.70 0.69 0.89 0.55 Revenue Estimate 2.05B 2.24B 2.28B 1.81B Revenue Actual 2.13B 2.21B 2.24B 1.87B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Campbell Soup management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $2.85 and $2.95 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.