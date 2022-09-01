SecureWorks SCWX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
SecureWorks beat estimated earnings by 18.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.16.
Revenue was down $17.99 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 5.25% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SecureWorks's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.15
|-0.08
|-0.06
|-0.01
|EPS Actual
|-0.09
|0.03
|0.01
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|120.94M
|128.88M
|132.92M
|134.97M
|Revenue Actual
|121.02M
|127.88M
|133.70M
|134.17M
