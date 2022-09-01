Brady BRC reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Brady beat estimated earnings by 2.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.85.
Revenue was up $17.85 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 3.43% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Brady's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.80
|0.7
|0.75
|0.7
|EPS Actual
|0.86
|0.7
|0.72
|0.7
|Revenue Estimate
|333.03M
|306.64M
|313.79M
|300.46M
|Revenue Actual
|338.55M
|318.06M
|321.48M
|306.13M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Brady management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $3.3 and $3.6 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Brady visit their earnings calendar here.
