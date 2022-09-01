ñol

Recap: Brady Q4 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 1, 2022 7:54 AM | 1 min read
Brady BRC reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Brady beat estimated earnings by 2.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.85.

Revenue was up $17.85 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 3.43% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Brady's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 0.80 0.7 0.75 0.7
EPS Actual 0.86 0.7 0.72 0.7
Revenue Estimate 333.03M 306.64M 313.79M 300.46M
Revenue Actual 338.55M 318.06M 321.48M 306.13M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Brady management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $3.3 and $3.6 per share.

