Patterson Cos PDCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Patterson Cos missed estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.38.

Revenue was down $92.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 1.97% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Patterson Cos's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.50 0.50 0.37 EPS Actual 0.71 0.55 0.58 0.43 Revenue Estimate 1.59B 1.63B 1.58B 1.44B Revenue Actual 1.64B 1.60B 1.65B 1.61B

