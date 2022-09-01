Patterson Cos PDCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Patterson Cos missed estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.38.
Revenue was down $92.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 1.97% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Patterson Cos's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.55
|0.50
|0.50
|0.37
|EPS Actual
|0.71
|0.55
|0.58
|0.43
|Revenue Estimate
|1.59B
|1.63B
|1.58B
|1.44B
|Revenue Actual
|1.64B
|1.60B
|1.65B
|1.61B
To track all earnings releases for Patterson Cos visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings