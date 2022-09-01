Methode Electronics MEI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Methode Electronics beat estimated earnings by 11.54%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.52.

Revenue was down $5.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 2.7% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Methode Electronics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.72 0.73 0.74 EPS Actual 0.43 0.79 0.72 0.76 Revenue Estimate 289.48M 281.60M 275.80M 281.51M Revenue Actual 288.70M 291.60M 295.50M 287.80M

To track all earnings releases for Methode Electronics visit their earnings calendar here.

