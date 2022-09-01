Methode Electronics MEI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Methode Electronics beat estimated earnings by 11.54%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.52.
Revenue was down $5.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 2.7% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Methode Electronics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.56
|0.72
|0.73
|0.74
|EPS Actual
|0.43
|0.79
|0.72
|0.76
|Revenue Estimate
|289.48M
|281.60M
|275.80M
|281.51M
|Revenue Actual
|288.70M
|291.60M
|295.50M
|287.80M
To track all earnings releases for Methode Electronics visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.