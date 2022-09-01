Signet Jewelers SIG reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Signet Jewelers beat estimated earnings by 3.47%, reporting an EPS of $2.68 versus an estimate of $2.59.
Revenue was down $33.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.48 which was followed by a 9.08% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Signet Jewelers's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|EPS Estimate
|2.38
|5.01
|0.67
|1.62
|EPS Actual
|2.86
|5.01
|1.43
|3.57
|Revenue Estimate
|1.80B
|2.77B
|1.58B
|1.63B
|Revenue Actual
|1.84B
|2.81B
|1.54B
|1.79B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Signet Jewelers management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $10.98 and $11.57 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Signet Jewelers visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.