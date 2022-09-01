Signet Jewelers SIG reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Signet Jewelers beat estimated earnings by 3.47%, reporting an EPS of $2.68 versus an estimate of $2.59.

Revenue was down $33.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.48 which was followed by a 9.08% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Signet Jewelers's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 EPS Estimate 2.38 5.01 0.67 1.62 EPS Actual 2.86 5.01 1.43 3.57 Revenue Estimate 1.80B 2.77B 1.58B 1.63B Revenue Actual 1.84B 2.81B 1.54B 1.79B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Signet Jewelers management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $10.98 and $11.57 per share.

