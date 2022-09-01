Lands' End LE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lands' End beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was down $32.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 5.65% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lands' End's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.10 0.31 0.21 0.41 EPS Actual -0.07 0.21 0.22 0.48 Revenue Estimate 327.97M 567.68M 397.05M 382.93M Revenue Actual 303.67M 555.38M 375.84M 384.11M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Lands' End management provided guidance for Q3 2022, expecting earnings between $0.03 and $0.12 per share.

