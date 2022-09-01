Lands' End LE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lands' End beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.14.
Revenue was down $32.93 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 5.65% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lands' End's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.10
|0.31
|0.21
|0.41
|EPS Actual
|-0.07
|0.21
|0.22
|0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|327.97M
|567.68M
|397.05M
|382.93M
|Revenue Actual
|303.67M
|555.38M
|375.84M
|384.11M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Lands' End management provided guidance for Q3 2022, expecting earnings between $0.03 and $0.12 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Lands' End visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.