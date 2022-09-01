Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Build-A-Bear Workshop missed estimated earnings by 15.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.45.

Revenue was up $5.96 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 4.55% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Build-A-Bear Workshop's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.92 -0.17 -0.20 EPS Actual 0.89 0.97 0.38 0.43 Revenue Estimate 98.29M 129.87M 84.56M 81.00M Revenue Actual 117.66M 129.96M 95.14M 94.73M

