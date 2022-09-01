Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Build-A-Bear Workshop missed estimated earnings by 15.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.45.
Revenue was up $5.96 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 4.55% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Build-A-Bear Workshop's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.66
|0.92
|-0.17
|-0.20
|EPS Actual
|0.89
|0.97
|0.38
|0.43
|Revenue Estimate
|98.29M
|129.87M
|84.56M
|81.00M
|Revenue Actual
|117.66M
|129.96M
|95.14M
|94.73M
To track all earnings releases for Build-A-Bear Workshop visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.