GMS GMS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
GMS beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.43 versus an estimate of $2.25.
Revenue was up $318.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 8.32% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at GMS's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.88
|1.74
|1.6
|1.26
|EPS Actual
|2.09
|1.74
|2
|1.67
|Revenue Estimate
|1.26B
|1.13B
|1.06B
|975.29M
|Revenue Actual
|1.29B
|1.15B
|1.15B
|1.04B
To track all earnings releases for GMS visit their earnings calendar here.
