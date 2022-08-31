Archer-Daniels Midland ADM has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.72% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.58%. Currently, Archer-Daniels Midland has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion.

Buying $1000 In ADM: If an investor had bought $1000 of ADM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,269.72 today based on a price of $87.88 for ADM at the time of writing.

Archer-Daniels Midland's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

