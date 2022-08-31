by

Fashion apparel retailer Express Inc EXPR reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 2% year-on-year to $464.92 million, missing the consensus of $479.62 million.

Consolidated comparable sales increased 1% versus last year. Comparable retail sales, including Express stores and eCommerce, were flat. E-commerce demand declined 6%. Comparable outlet store sales increased by 2%.

Operating expenses rose 6.5% Y/Y to $143.3 million. The gross margin expanded 50 basis points to 33.1%.

The operating income for the quarter fell 29.7% Y/Y to $10.4 million with an operating margin of 2.2%.

Inventory at the end of the quarter climbed 30% Y/Y to $346.2 million.

EBITDA was $25.6 million versus $30.8 million last year.

EPS of $0.10 beat the Street view of $0.09.

"While our performance was below our outlook, we achieved solid results despite challenging macroeconomic conditions that worsened as the quarter progressed," said CEO Tim Baxter.

The company held $37.7 million in cash and equivalents as of July 30, 2022.

Outlook : Express sees FY22 comparable sales to increase in mid-single digits (previous outlook 8% - 10%).

EXPR expects an FY22 EPS of $(0.16) - $(0.22), (previous view $0.14 - $0.20) versus the consensus of $0.14.

For Q3, Express sees comparable sales to decrease mid-single digits and gross margin rate to drop approximately 350 basis points.

"While we have lowered our outlook for the back half of this year to reflect the uncertainty of macroeconomic conditions, we remain committed to our long-term objective of a mid-single digit operating margin," added Baxter.

Price Action: EXPR shares are trading lower by 19.3% at $1.54 on the last check Wednesday.

