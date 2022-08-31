Photronics PLAB has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.43% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.57%. Currently, Photronics has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion.

Buying $1000 In PLAB: If an investor had bought $1000 of PLAB stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,152.26 today based on a price of $16.68 for PLAB at the time of writing.

Photronics's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.