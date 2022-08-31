- Vera Bradley Inc VRA reported a second-quarter FY23 sales decline of 11.3% year-on-year to $130.37 million, missing the consensus of $132.51 million.
- Adjusted EPS was $0.08 versus $0.28 last year.
- The gross margin contracted 820 basis points Y/Y to 46.4%.
- The operating loss for the quarter was $(42.8) million versus an operating profit of $12.6 million a year ago.
- The company held $38.3 million in cash and equivalents as of July 30, 2022. Cash used in operating activities for six months totaled $(27.1) million.
- VRA noted that inflationary pressures, especially higher gas prices, continued to negatively affect the purchases of customers with lower household incomes and traffic and spending in its factory stores.
- "We are planning for the macro environment to remain challenging for the balance of the year and into next year," said CEO Rob Wallstrom.
- VRA expects cost reductions to help offset inflationary expense pressures and recessionary spending behavior.
- Outlook: Vera Bradley sees FY23 sales of $480 million - $490 million (previous outlook $490 million - $505 million) against the Street view of $497.56 million.
- The company expects FY23 EPS of $0.20 - $0.28 (previous guidance of $0.35 – $0.50).
- Price Action: VRA shares are trading lower by 7.87% at $4.10 on the last check Wednesday.
