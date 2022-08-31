Check-Cap CHEK reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Check-Cap beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.16% drop in the share price the next day.

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all earnings releases for Check-Cap visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.