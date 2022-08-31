Barnes & Noble Education BNED reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Barnes & Noble Education missed estimated earnings by 70.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.97 versus an estimate of $-0.57.

Revenue was up $23.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Barnes & Noble Education's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.18 0.58 -0.89 EPS Actual -0.22 -0.56 0.46 -0.78 Revenue Estimate 229.21M 433.79M 663.30M 225.60M Revenue Actual 260.83M 402.80M 626.98M 240.79M

To track all earnings releases for Barnes & Noble Education visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.