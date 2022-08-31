Barnes & Noble Education BNED reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Barnes & Noble Education missed estimated earnings by 70.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.97 versus an estimate of $-0.57.
Revenue was up $23.06 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.03% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Barnes & Noble Education's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.17
|-0.18
|0.58
|-0.89
|EPS Actual
|-0.22
|-0.56
|0.46
|-0.78
|Revenue Estimate
|229.21M
|433.79M
|663.30M
|225.60M
|Revenue Actual
|260.83M
|402.80M
|626.98M
|240.79M
To track all earnings releases for Barnes & Noble Education visit their earnings calendar here.
