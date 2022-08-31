ñol

Recap: Barnes & Noble Education Q1 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 31, 2022 7:45 AM | 1 min read

 

Barnes & Noble Education BNED reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Barnes & Noble Education missed estimated earnings by 70.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.97 versus an estimate of $-0.57.

Revenue was up $23.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Barnes & Noble Education's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.18 0.58 -0.89
EPS Actual -0.22 -0.56 0.46 -0.78
Revenue Estimate 229.21M 433.79M 663.30M 225.60M
Revenue Actual 260.83M 402.80M 626.98M 240.79M

To track all earnings releases for Barnes & Noble Education visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings