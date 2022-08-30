Kirkland's KIRK reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Kirkland's missed estimated earnings by 50.57%, reporting an EPS of $-1.31 versus an estimate of $-0.87.
Revenue was down $12.69 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.38 which was followed by a 13.47% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kirkland's's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.24
|0.64
|0.57
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|-0.62
|0.84
|0.51
|-0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|110.46M
|170.49M
|146.21M
|115.65M
|Revenue Actual
|103.28M
|176.19M
|143.63M
|114.79M
