Kirkland's KIRK reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kirkland's missed estimated earnings by 50.57%, reporting an EPS of $-1.31 versus an estimate of $-0.87.

Revenue was down $12.69 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.38 which was followed by a 13.47% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kirkland's's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.24 0.64 0.57 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.62 0.84 0.51 -0.01 Revenue Estimate 110.46M 170.49M 146.21M 115.65M Revenue Actual 103.28M 176.19M 143.63M 114.79M

