Big Lots BIG reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Big Lots beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $-2.28 versus an estimate of $-2.47.
Revenue was down $111.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.32 which was followed by a 12.1% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Big Lots's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.93
|1.90
|-0.16
|1.13
|EPS Actual
|-0.39
|1.75
|-0.14
|1.09
|Revenue Estimate
|1.46B
|1.72B
|1.32B
|1.48B
|Revenue Actual
|1.38B
|1.73B
|1.34B
|1.46B
