Big Lots BIG reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Big Lots beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $-2.28 versus an estimate of $-2.47.

Revenue was down $111.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.32 which was followed by a 12.1% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Big Lots's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.93 1.90 -0.16 1.13 EPS Actual -0.39 1.75 -0.14 1.09 Revenue Estimate 1.46B 1.72B 1.32B 1.48B Revenue Actual 1.38B 1.73B 1.34B 1.46B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.