Splunk Inc SPLK reported second-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 32% year-over-year to $798.75 million, beating the consensus of $747.78 million.
Cloud revenue was $346 million (+59% Y/Y). Cloud Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate was 129%. 723 customers with cloud ARR greater than $1 million (+24% Y/Y).
Adjusted EPS was $0.09 versus $(0.62) in 2Q22, which may not be comparable to the consensus of $(0.35).
The gross margin expanded by 440 bps to 74.1%. The adjusted gross margin was 78.5% vs. 75.1% a year ago.
The operating loss reduced to $(190.09) million, from $(344.43) million in 2Q22.
Splunk generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $124.72 million, compared to $14.74 million a year ago. Free cash flow of $113.08 million.
3Q23 Outlook: Splunk expects total revenue of $835 million and $855 million vs. a consensus of $834.82 million; Non-GAAP operating margin of 6% and 8%.
FY23 Outlook: The company sees total revenues of $3.35 billion and $3.4 billion (was previously between $3.30 billion and $3.35 billion), vs. a consensus of $3.33 billion, and a Non-GAAP operating margin of ~8% (was previously 2%).
It expects an operating cash flow of at least $420 million (which was previously $400 million); and a free cash flow of ~$400 million.
Total ARR is expected to be approximately $3.65 billion; Cloud ARR is expected to be roughly $1.8 billion (was previously $3.9 billion and $2.0 billion, respectively).
Price Action: SPLK shares are trading lower by 10% at $99.29 during the post-market session on Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.