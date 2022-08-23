Zoom Video Faces Price Target Cuts After Downbeat Sales, Shares Tumble

Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, but sales missed expectations.
The company ended the quarter with 204,100 Enterprise customers, up 18% year-over-year.
Zoom shares fell 11.2% to $86.55 in pre-market trading.
Several analysts made changes to their price targets on Zoom Video following the release of results.
- Citigroup cut price target on Zoom Video from $91 to $76. Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained Zoom Video with a Sell.
- Piper Sandler lowered Zoom Video price target from $115 to $91. Piper Sandler analyst James Fish maintained the stock with a Neutral rating.
- RBC Capital reduced Zoom Video’s price target from $150 to $130. RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria maintained an Outperform rating on the stock.
- Goldman Sachs lowered price target on the stock from $142 to $122. Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan maintained Zoom Video with a Neutral.
- Wells Fargo cut the price target on the stock from $105 to $95. However, Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained Zoom Video with an Equal-Weight.
- Mizuho lowered Zoom Video’s price target from $190 to $120. However, Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi maintained a Buy rating on the stock.
- Benchmark reduced ZM’s price target from $128 to $118. Benchmark analyst Matthew Harrigan maintained the stock with a Buy
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
