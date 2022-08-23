Recap: Bank of Nova Scotia Q3 Earnings

Bank of Nova Scotia BNS reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 05:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bank of Nova Scotia missed estimated earnings by 0.61%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.64.

Revenue was down $251.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 1.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank of Nova Scotia's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.52 1.6 1.51 1.32 EPS Actual 1.72 1.7 1.67 1.64 Revenue Estimate 6.14B 6.17B 6.18B 5.46B Revenue Actual 6.27B 6.36B 6.12B 6.31B

