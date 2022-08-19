Cheniere Energy Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, Cheniere Energy LNG earned $913.00 million, a 216.9% increase from the preceding quarter. Cheniere Energy also posted a total of $8.01 billion in sales, a 6.99% increase since Q1. Cheniere Energy collected $7.48 billion in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $781.00 million loss.
What Is ROIC?
Earnings data without context is not clear and can difficult to base trading decisions on. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) helps to filter signal from noise by measuring yearly pre-tax profit relative to invested capital by a business. Generally, a higher ROIC suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Cheniere Energy posted an ROIC of 5.98%.
It is important to keep in mind that ROIC evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but does not account for factors that could affect earnings and sales in the near future.
ROIC is a powerful metric for comparing the effectiveness of capital allocation for similar companies. A relatively high ROIC shows Cheniere Energy is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of invested capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and, ultimately, earnings per share (EPS) growth.
For Cheniere Energy, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 5.98% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.
Analyst Predictions
Cheniere Energy reported Q2 earnings per share at $2.9/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $3.17/share.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
