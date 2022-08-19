Shares Of Bill.Com Holdings Are Trading Higher Today: Here's Why

Shares of Bill.com Holdings BILL are trading higher today following a better-than-expected earnings report.
Why Is It Moving?
The company reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings, following the closing bell on Thursday, which is sending the stock up this morning. The business management platform reported both a strong fourth quarter and significant increases in yearly earnings.
Bill.com beat the consensus analyst estimate for both its quarterly revenue and earnings per share (EPS). Quarterly revenue was reported at $200.221 million beating the estimated $183.100 million. EPS was reported at –$0.030 beating the estimated –$0.130.
For its full-year earnings, Bill.com reported a total revenue of $642.0 million, an increase of 169% from the prior fiscal year. Core revenue, which consists of subscription and transaction fees, was reported at $633.4 million, an increase of 173% from the prior fiscal year.
“We delivered a strong fourth quarter to conclude fiscal 2022, serving 400,000 businesses and crossing $200 million in quarterly revenue,” said Bill.com CEO and Founder René Lacerte.
“Fiscal 2022 was a transformative year for Bill.com. We significantly expanded our platform’s solutions and extended our reach to serve customers ranging from sole proprietors to mid-market companies. We entered new strategic partnerships and began building a global customer base, serving businesses in more than 150 countries. With our platform, ecosystem, and scale, we are well positioned to help millions of businesses transform their financial operations.”
BILL Price Action: Shares are up 16.5% to $174.00 during Friday’s premarket trading session, according to Benzinga Pro.
Photo by rupixen.com on Unsplash
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.