$1000 Invested In Burlington Stores 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Burlington Stores BURL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.62% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.39%. Currently, Burlington Stores has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion.

Buying $1000 In BURL: If an investor had bought $1000 of BURL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,004.98 today based on a price of $169.21 for BURL at the time of writing.

Burlington Stores's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.